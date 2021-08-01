Pivotal Research Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $72.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.