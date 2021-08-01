Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

AKAM opened at $119.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

