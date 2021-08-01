Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $713,300.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.