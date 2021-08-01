Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $713,300.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.