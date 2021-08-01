uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

QURE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 581.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 851.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

