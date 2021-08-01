Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Piper Sandler

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

