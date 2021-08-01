Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $169.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PII. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $31,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

