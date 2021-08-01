Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRA stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

