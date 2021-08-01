Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.56. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

