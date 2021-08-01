Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.