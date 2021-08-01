Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $122,963,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.