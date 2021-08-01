Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.
Diageo stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
