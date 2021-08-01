Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.