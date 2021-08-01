Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 23.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

TDW stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.