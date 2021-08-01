Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $5.90 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

