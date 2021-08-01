Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $312,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

