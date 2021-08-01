Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

