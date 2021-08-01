Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 135,969 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $576.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.