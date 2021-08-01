Rosenblatt Securities Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $470.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $449.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $450.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

