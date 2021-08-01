KeyCorp Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.37. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

