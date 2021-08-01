Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $260.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.