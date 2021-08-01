Frank’s International (FI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frank’s International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

