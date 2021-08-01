Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.