Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

