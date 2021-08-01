Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $140.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05. Apple has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

