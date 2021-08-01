Loop Capital Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 130.5% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

