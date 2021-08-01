Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

