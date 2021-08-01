Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.97

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.97 and last traded at C$20.97, with a volume of 56004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.60.

SIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

