Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.77 and last traded at $132.37. 11,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 660,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

