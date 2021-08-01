Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 5.4%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 111,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,637,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

