Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.10

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.35), with a volume of 788240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.42 million and a PE ratio of -89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

