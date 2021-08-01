United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $191.36 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.