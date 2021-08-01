Reviewing DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DBS Group and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital One Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75

Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $165.05, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DBS Group pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 37.90% 19.07% 2.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBS Group and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.51 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.22 Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.31 $2.71 billion $5.79 27.93

DBS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital One Financial. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats DBS Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

