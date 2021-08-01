Comparing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.65 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -32.35 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -28.48

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $168.73, suggesting a potential upside of 230.06%. Soliton has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -22.67% -22.67% -14.19% Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25%

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Soliton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.