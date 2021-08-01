Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NYSE:EVA opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

