EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 1,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.8 days.

EDRVF opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

