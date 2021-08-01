Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $156.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

