Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Marker Therapeutics worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.09 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

