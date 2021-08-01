Northern Trust Corp Has $779,000 Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SESN. TRV GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $10,638,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 482,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

