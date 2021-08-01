Northern Trust Corp Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 160,666 shares of company stock worth $2,511,939. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

