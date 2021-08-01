Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.