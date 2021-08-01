William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,745,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.21 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Certara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 387,002 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Certara by 121.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 84,977 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

