Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Sells $1,410,000.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $477.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.10. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $484.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $215,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $232,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.