Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

