Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.