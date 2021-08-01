Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

