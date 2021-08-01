NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NBSE stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

