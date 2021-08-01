Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.