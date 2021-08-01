HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 87,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 84,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $12.79 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

