Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

