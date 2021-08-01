Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:IDN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
