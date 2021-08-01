Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORGS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 92,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ORGS stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. Orgenesis Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

